Plancorp LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Plancorp LLC cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.5% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.12. 5,906,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,974,755. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $307.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

