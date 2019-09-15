Plancorp LLC Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Plancorp LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.8% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $38.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 107.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

