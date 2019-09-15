Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “$440.00” Price Target for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $440.00 price target by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.58% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.38.

Netflix stock traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.15. 6,456,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782,353. Netflix has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $386.80. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $19,352,245.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

