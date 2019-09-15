Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) a $46.00 Price Target

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) has been given a $46.00 price objective by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.17. 862,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 14,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $476,562.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $459,913.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,913.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

