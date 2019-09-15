Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Covalent Partners LLC

Covalent Partners LLC cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 12.1% of Covalent Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Covalent Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $135.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.95 and its 200 day moving average is $143.40. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $189.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 10.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.85.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

