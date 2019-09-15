Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $638,097.00 and $942.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00872806 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003122 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001817 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 436,694,399 coins and its circulating supply is 411,433,963 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

