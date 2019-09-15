Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

BAH stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $78.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $4,990,806.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,573,421. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

