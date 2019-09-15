Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $148.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.06. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $99.15 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.92.

In other Hershey news, SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $9,534,661.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,772.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $207,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,953,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,146,029. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

