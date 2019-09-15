Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1,152.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,963 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,655 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.13% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,819,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 777,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,463,000 after acquiring an additional 158,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 511,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

BOH traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,794. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.25.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

