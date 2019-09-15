Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 958.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,730,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,920,000 after acquiring an additional 48,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,375,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

LDOS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.82. 1,000,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,115. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

