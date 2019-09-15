Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2,726.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,811 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,687,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,664,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,236,000 after purchasing an additional 570,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,831,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300,231 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,002,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,039 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $122,957.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,673 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $897,414.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,907.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,649. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,825. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

