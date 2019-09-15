Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,700 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,776,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,056,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,524 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,876,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,820,000 after purchasing an additional 480,354 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $88,413,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $102,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $233.71 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.62.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.60. 581,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.13. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $167.48 and a twelve month high of $247.52. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.634 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

