Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of 58.com worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WUBA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WUBA stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com Inc has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.10.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The information services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $601.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WUBA shares. BOCOM International cut shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 58.com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.40 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 58.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

