Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $10.59 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,957,000 after buying an additional 168,461 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 18,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In related news, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $279,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,068.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $62,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,183 shares of company stock worth $13,344,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $151.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $154.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

