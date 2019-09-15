Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,126 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Greif were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Greif by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 3,152.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after acquiring an additional 590,937 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 31,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $1,563,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter G. Watson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $490,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 140,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,759.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $116,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,118.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,358 shares of company stock worth $670,275 over the last three months. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greif from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 219,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.86%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.