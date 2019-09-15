Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 641,421 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,184,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,421 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51,627,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,739,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $276,879,000 after buying an additional 2,086,350 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,361,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 1,460,001 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,571,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,008,791 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MBT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 1,224,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

