Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after purchasing an additional 103,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,048,000 after acquiring an additional 398,877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 274,441 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 372,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFG stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $36.83. 3,942,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,881. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

