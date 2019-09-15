Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.77. 1,570,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,745. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $119.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

