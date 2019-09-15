Phantasma Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $212,406.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00032844 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001999 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00141055 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,320.60 or 1.00028645 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003551 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002586 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.