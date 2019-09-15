Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,584,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,086,764. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 269,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,396,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,478,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 123,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

