Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.0463 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a market capitalization of $44,118.00 and approximately $2,272.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peony has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,073,632 coins and its circulating supply is 953,799 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.