Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,637,700 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 4,263,300 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

PEN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.00. 604,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,248. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.61.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.96, for a total value of $799,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $28,117.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,887 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,073. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 167,084 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. William Blair started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.14.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

