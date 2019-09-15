Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report $5.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.82 billion and the lowest is $5.77 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $5.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $22.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.74 billion to $22.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.88 billion to $23.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,226.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.98. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $53.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

