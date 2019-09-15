Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PVAC. Capital One Financial upgraded Penn Virginia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

PVAC traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.59. 295,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $88.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $516.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $122.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $421,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

