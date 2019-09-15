Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Renew (LON:RNWH)

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

RNWH stock opened at GBX 391 ($5.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 389.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 400.25. Renew has a 1-year low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 438 ($5.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90. The firm has a market cap of $294.54 million and a PE ratio of 14.48.

In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 5,000 shares of Renew stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £20,700 ($27,048.22).

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

