PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.24, 6,399,218 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 370% from the average session volume of 1,362,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDLI. ValuEngine cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. PDL BioPharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $270.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of ($22.53) million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 976,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 13.8% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 325,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,931 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PDL BioPharma by 56.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.