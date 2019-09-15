Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 1,022,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,076,000 after purchasing an additional 148,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,130,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,721. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.06.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

