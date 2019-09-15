Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,725,000 after purchasing an additional 919,406 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,756,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 745,800 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 686,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 856,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,456,000 after purchasing an additional 301,970 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $81.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,616. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $40,802.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,996 shares of company stock worth $4,763,436. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

