Patron Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Patron has a total market cap of $44,391.00 and $10,399.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, HitBTC, Hotbit and LATOKEN. During the last week, Patron has traded up 33.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.01151122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00088391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020438 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,696,734 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX, LATOKEN, Hotbit, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

