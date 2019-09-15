Particl (PART) Market Cap Hits $12.38 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. Particl has a market capitalization of $12.38 million and $7,186.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00014840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000134 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

