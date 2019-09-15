Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,912,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,567,000 after purchasing an additional 622,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,281,000 after purchasing an additional 128,514 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,315,000 after purchasing an additional 63,536 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,437,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Bank of America downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.55.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.23. 781,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.50. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $140.82 and a fifty-two week high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $759,558.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,289.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $412,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,164.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,234 shares of company stock worth $10,722,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

