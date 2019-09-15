Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) shot up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.23, 4,261,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 3,815,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEUM. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Pareteum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 price target on Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEUM. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Pareteum in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pareteum in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pareteum in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pareteum in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Pareteum in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000.

Pareteum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

