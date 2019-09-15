Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 87,439 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 573,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87,439 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $45,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Leidos by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,196 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Fort L.P. raised its stake in Leidos by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 34,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 181,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.22%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

