Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Essex Property Trust worth $46,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,295,000 after purchasing an additional 420,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,488,000 after buying an additional 85,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,001,000 after buying an additional 90,392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,775,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,381,000 after buying an additional 86,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total value of $4,316,344.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 5,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.00, for a total value of $1,645,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,051 shares of company stock worth $25,094,007. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.84.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.63. The company had a trading volume of 290,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,846. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $235.51 and a 52 week high of $327.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

