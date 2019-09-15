Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 38,078 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,078 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of IHS Markit worth $42,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in IHS Markit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFO. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $3,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,328.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

INFO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. 1,821,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.