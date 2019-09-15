Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $49.22 Million Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 474,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $49,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $112.95. 370,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $115.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.92.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.