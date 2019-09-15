Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,677 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vulcan Materials worth $50,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,405,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,819 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,387,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,423,000 after purchasing an additional 714,979 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 45.3% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,236,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,882 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,635,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,467,000 after purchasing an additional 364,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,676,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,519,000 after purchasing an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $147.58. The company had a trading volume of 968,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,157. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $82.52 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.50.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Argus set a $152.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $341,507.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

