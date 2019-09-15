Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $48,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter worth about $46,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 32.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.61. 479,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,595. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

