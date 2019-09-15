Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 12,999 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $41,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 32.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $235.00 price target on Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.33.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $194.70. 290,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $200.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.98.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.