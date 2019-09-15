Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,495 Shares of Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Protective Insurance were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTVCB. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Protective Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Protective Insurance by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Protective Insurance by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Protective Insurance by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Protective Insurance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTVCB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.45. 54,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,409. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. Protective Insurance Corp has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

