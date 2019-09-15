Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 354,827 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rudolph Technologies by 3,528.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rudolph Technologies by 2,950.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Rudolph Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Rudolph Technologies during the first quarter worth $269,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rudolph Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.97. 146,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,253. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $790.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

