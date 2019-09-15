Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $126,000 in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $112,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Genesco by 500.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 5.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Genesco by 26.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.92. 344,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,121. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $711.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $82,595.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,615.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $48.00 target price on Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

