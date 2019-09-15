Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $126,000 in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth about $112,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Genesco by 500.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genesco by 5.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Genesco by 26.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GCO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.92. 344,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,121. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $711.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
In other Genesco news, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $82,595.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,615.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $48.00 target price on Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
