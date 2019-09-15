Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $99,000 Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,673 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $38.21. 208,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $311.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

