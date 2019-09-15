Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $48,000 Holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Encana by 43.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Encana by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Encana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Encana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Encana by 2,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 868,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 839,069 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Encana news, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 10,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 194,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,748.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Gordon Shaw purchased 16,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $71,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $323,900 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,346,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,737,650. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Encana Corp has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $13.61.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Encana from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Encana from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Encana in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

