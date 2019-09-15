Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $138,000 Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3,472.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 228.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $257,000.

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Debra K. Osteen bought 20,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 617,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

