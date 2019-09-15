Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,802 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 138.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 101.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.32. 734,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,974. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

