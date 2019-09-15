Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms recently commented on PAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

Pampa Energia stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. Pampa Energia has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth about $978,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the second quarter worth about $1,874,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energia by 1,226.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 139,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 129,004 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pampa Energia by 19.6% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 528,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pampa Energia by 42.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 92,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.