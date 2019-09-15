Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,180,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,772. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,317.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.49.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

