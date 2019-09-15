Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HI traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 647,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,749. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $446.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

