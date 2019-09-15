Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,497 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Fossil Group worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,238 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,988 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,141 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 30,817 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of FOSL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 326,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. Fossil Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $675.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Fossil Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fossil Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darren E. Hart acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $200,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $343,392.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,990.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 153,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,992 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.